Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.96

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.96 and last traded at C$15.95, with a volume of 58292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIA. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.3424842 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

