Siacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.37 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $235.03 million and $3.37 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,857.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00542750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00112955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.78 or 0.00300366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031053 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00036406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00078777 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

