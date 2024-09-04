ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 121.5% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 103.8% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $832.50. The stock had a trading volume of 116,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $795.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $761.34. The company has a market capitalization of $170.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $863.85.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

