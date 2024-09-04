Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. 144,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,022. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $126.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

