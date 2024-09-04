Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 83,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.35. 17,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,598. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $63.64.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

