Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,267,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,739,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,164,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $851,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $821,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,458,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $678,739,000 after acquiring an additional 104,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.17. 1,977,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,284,557. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $181.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

