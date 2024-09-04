Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

