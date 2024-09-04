Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,881.4% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 167,083 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the period.

AOR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. 34,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

