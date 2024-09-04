Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.12. 2,528,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,375,586. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

