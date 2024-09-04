Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BRW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 79,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,593. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

