Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BRW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 79,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,593. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
