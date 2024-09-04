Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as high as C$1.92. Rubicon Minerals shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 363,390 shares traded.

Rubicon Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$171.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95.

About Rubicon Minerals

Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

