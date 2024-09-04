Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Rollins worth $70,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rollins by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after buying an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Rollins by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rollins by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,452,000 after buying an additional 160,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 249,860 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 201,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 145,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,460. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

