RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.
