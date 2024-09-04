RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

REI.UN traded up C$0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,002. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.26 and a twelve month high of C$19.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.73.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

