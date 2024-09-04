Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,885,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 2,589,830 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RVNC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after buying an additional 2,006,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 163,809 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after buying an additional 328,781 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

