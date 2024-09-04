Request Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $77.40 million and $842,600.14 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007920 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,067.99 or 1.00053615 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007545 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09741071 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $937,176.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

