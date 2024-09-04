Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $429.50

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.50 ($5.65) and traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.69). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.65), with a volume of 834,028 shares trading hands.

Redde Northgate Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 429.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 397.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The company has a market cap of £972.30 million, a P/E ratio of 753.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66.

About Redde Northgate

(Get Free Report)

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.