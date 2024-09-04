Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lundin Gold (LUG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG):

9/4/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.50 to C$28.50.

8/19/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.50.

8/14/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.75 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

7/31/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$25.00.

7/30/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$27.50.

7/12/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

7/10/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

7/10/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

7/8/2024 – Lundin Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$27.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.25.

7/7/2024 – Lundin Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of TSE LUG traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.08. 271,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.49. Lundin Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$28.26. The firm has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.0649739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.94%.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. 58.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

