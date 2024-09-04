pzETH (PZETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $48.25 Million

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. pzETH has a total market cap of $48.25 million and $17,933.44 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pzETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,860.69 or 0.04928468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pzETH has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pzETH alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC.

pzETH Profile

pzETH’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 52,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 52,066.53093536. The last known price of pzETH is 2,840.25870631 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $134,129.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.