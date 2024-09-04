Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 964 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $104,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELV opened at $562.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $533.34 and a 200 day moving average of $526.00. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

