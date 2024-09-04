Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 924,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

