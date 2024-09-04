PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RCS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. 481,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,371. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

