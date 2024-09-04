PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.65 and last traded at $178.73. 1,375,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,438,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $242.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.