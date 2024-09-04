PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.65 and last traded at $178.73. 1,375,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,438,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.