Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at ATB Capital

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by ATB Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s current price.

PTEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. 2,838,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,826. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.