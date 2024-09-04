PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. 2,849,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,015,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,198.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,015,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,980. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 214.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1,537.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 236.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

