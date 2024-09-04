PACK Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.2% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,127. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

