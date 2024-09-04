Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,919 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

COWZ opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

