Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after purchasing an additional 781,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,352,000 after purchasing an additional 596,521 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,905,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

