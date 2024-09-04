ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Down 4%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $44.23. Approximately 1,693,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,265,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.
Several research firms have commented on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 219,091 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,356,000 after acquiring an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ON by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
