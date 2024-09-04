ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Down 4%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $44.23. Approximately 1,693,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,265,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Get ON alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONON

ON Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 219,091 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,356,000 after acquiring an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ON by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.