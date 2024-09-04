NXM (NXM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008024 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,000.73 or 1.00148754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007565 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

