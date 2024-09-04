Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $8.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 467,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,099. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

