Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $8.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 467,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,099. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
