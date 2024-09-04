Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 18,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,849. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $10.30.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.