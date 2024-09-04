Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 77,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,664. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

