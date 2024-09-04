Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NEA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. 1,216,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,388. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

