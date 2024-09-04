Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 8,197,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 10,757,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get Novavax alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novavax

Novavax Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Novavax

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Novavax by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.