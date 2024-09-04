Nano Price Hits $0.87 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $115.82 million and $2.02 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,001.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.78 or 0.00542815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00112741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.58 or 0.00297595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00036429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00078492 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

