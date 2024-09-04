Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.16

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $140.98 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00037971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,135,230,475 coins and its circulating supply is 896,221,423 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

