Moon Tropica (CAH) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Moon Tropica has a market capitalization of $20.42 million and $54,892.91 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moon Tropica token can currently be bought for approximately $8.35 or 0.00014291 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Moon Tropica

Moon Tropica launched on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official message board is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 8.43023574 USD and is down -5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $82,736.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

