Monero Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.21 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $173.78 or 0.00300366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $60.51 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,857.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00542750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00112955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031053 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00036406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00078777 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

