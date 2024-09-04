Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Decreased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 36.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 20.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $74.61. 1,524,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,001,823. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

