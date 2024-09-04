Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 23,051 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000. Micron Technology makes up about 38.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,174 shares of company stock worth $6,827,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.12.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

