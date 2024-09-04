Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 2,795,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,952,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Minoan Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 5.04.

About Minoan Group

(Get Free Report)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.