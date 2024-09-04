Mina Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $493.19 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,184,087,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,226,097 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,183,888,012.8400393 with 1,152,869,480.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.41131096 USD and is down -6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $13,982,225.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars.

