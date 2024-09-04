MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of MFM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 180,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $5.66.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Municipal Income Trust
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What is a Dividend King?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.