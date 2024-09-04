MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MFM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 180,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

