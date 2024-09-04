MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,273. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

