MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0202 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. 104,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

