Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,701.48

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $14.32 million and $65,701.48 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,363,547 coins and its circulating supply is 31,237,648 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,357,057 with 31,233,474 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.46586919 USD and is down -9.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $40,957.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.