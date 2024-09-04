MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading 0.3% Higher

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,999.70 and last traded at $1,995.69. 43,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 361,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,990.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,105.91.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,793.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,653.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $5,208,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

