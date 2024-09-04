Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

AOR opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

