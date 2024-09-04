Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,507,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after buying an additional 749,991 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 695,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 399,823 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

NASDAQ IBTE opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1007 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

